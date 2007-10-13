C3 Arrives Tuesday

The TV industry finally gets its official report card for Premiere Week on Tuesday with the release of the ratings on which most ads are sold.

That is when Nielsen will release the C3 ratings, which are commercial ratings for live viewings and any DVR playback within 75 hours. The networks, as well as the ad community, have been eagerly anticipating these figures while bemoaning the three-week lag time for processing.

Broadcast networks have been hesitant to in the absence of the figures, with Fox's Nashville the only cancellation at press time and the CW's Gossip Girl the only new show to receive a full-season order.

One thing NBC and Fox are already finding out is that barring a spectacular DVR-induced turnaround, the lyrical quiz shows that were fun summer fare aren't working in the fall.

Fox's Don't Forget the Lyrics and NBC's Singing Bee are both doing poorly this fall.