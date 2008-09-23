C-SPAN Names Two New Board Members

C-SPAN elected two new members to its board of directors.

Colleen Abdoulah is president of WOW! Internet-Cable-Phone parent WideOpenWest, billed as the 13th-largest cable operator in the country with systems in five states.

David Keefe is cofounder of Atlantic Broadband, which serves 280,000 customers in seven states.

In addition, Bob Miron, chairman of Advance/Newhouse Communications, was elected to a second term as chairman of the board's executive committee.

C-SPAN, available in 93.4 million households, comprises three TV networks, C-SPAN Radio and C-SPAN.org.