C-SPAN to Interview Supreme Court Justices

The Supreme Court may not allow cameras into the

court, but all nine Justices agreed to sit for TV interviews with C-SPAN for its

new series marking the opening of the new term Oct. 4.

According to C-SPAN, Supreme Court Week will kick

off with an 80-minute documentary Oct. 4 on the court, through the descriptions

of the sitting Justices.

The documentary, from C-SPAN's Mark Farkas, focuses

on the Court itself, built in 1935. It includes rare glimpses into the "Robing

Room," essentailly the court's oak-paneleed locker room

and their private dining room.

The following week will feature interviews with the

Jutices, including newest member Sonia Sotomayor.