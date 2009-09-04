Trending

C-SPAN to Interview Supreme Court Justices

By

The Supreme Court may not allow cameras into the
court, but all nine Justices agreed to sit for TV interviews with C-SPAN for its
new series marking the opening of the new term Oct. 4.

According to C-SPAN, Supreme Court Week will kick
off with an 80-minute documentary Oct. 4 on the court, through the descriptions
of the sitting Justices.

The documentary, from C-SPAN's Mark Farkas, focuses
on the Court itself, built in 1935. It includes rare glimpses into the "Robing
Room," essentailly the court's oak-paneleed locker room
and their private dining room.

The following week will feature interviews with the
Jutices, including newest member Sonia Sotomayor.