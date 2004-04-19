C-SPAN Explores Delay for Calls
C-SPAN isn't instituting a delay on its live call-in shows just yet, but its engineers are out at the National Association of Broadcasters' convention in Las Vegas this week browsing for equipment just in case.
C-SPAN says it has been looking at technology for a few years that would enable it to delay live calls and avoid any on-air mishaps. A spokeswoman, though, downplayed any real urgency. "We have no programming changes or pollicies to announce at this time." She said of 50 to 60 live calls C-SPAN might get a day, only a handful of calls a week might get it into trouble.
If C-SPAN did adopt a delay, it would only be on live calls and not on any events like Congressional floor speeches.
