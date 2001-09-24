C-SPAN delays writers series finale

C-SPAN said Monday it will postpone the second half of its American Writers series until the spring, due to the attacks on New York and Washington.

"Events in the past two weeks have made it clear that for the foreseeable future," the network said, "C-SPAN needs to dedicate our complete editorial attention to providing long-form coverage of the national response to this serious situation."

The American Writers series, C-SPAN said, is an eight- camera, two-and-a-half hour live telecast from a historic site. - Dan Trigoboff