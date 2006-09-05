C-SPAN, CQ Team on Campaign Site
Cable public affairs net C-SPAN is teaming with Congressional Quarterly on a new Web site, CampaignNetwork.org.
The site will feature a video archive of debate and event footage from key congressional and gubernatorial races this fall, as well as political ads and a map tracking trends in those races.
There will also be a "balance of Power" scorecard handicapping races by party affiliation.
The partnership will continue "indefinitely" say both partners, and will serve as a model for the 2008 elections.
