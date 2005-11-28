C-SPAN Covers Decency All-Stars
C-SPAN will air and stream (www.c-span.org) the daylong "decency forum" being held by the Senate Commerce Committee Nov. 29.
Committee Chairman Ted Stevens (R-Alaska) is a long-time advocate of more regulation of indecent content, including on cable if the industry does not sufficiently self-regulate.
Ted Hearn of B&C sister publication, Multichannel News, reports that the cable industry is ready to accept indecency regs on basic cable if they pass court muster.
That is arguably a high hurdle or, looked at another way, a cagey roll of the dice by NCTA given that, in the Playboy case, the Supreme Court favored exisiting blocking technologies over content regulation that raises free speech concerns regarding a pay medium.
Scheduled to appear at the forum are:
FCc Chairman Kevin Martin, Chairman.
Matt Polka, President/CEO, American Cable Association
Kyle McSlarrow, President/CEO, National Cable & Telecommunications Association
Dr. Frank Wright, President, National Religious Broadcasters
Bruce Reese, Joint Board Chairman, National Association of Broadcasters
Preston Padden, Executive VP, The Walt Disney Company
Alan Wurtzel, President, Research and Media Development, NBC Networks
Martin Franks, Executive Vice President, CBS
Lee Bartlett, Executive VP, Fox Broadcasting
Dr. Paul Crouch Sr., President, Trinity Broadcasting Network
Dan Fawcett, Executive VP, Business and Legal Affairs, DIRECTV
David Moskowitz, Executive VP/General Counsel, Echostar Satellite LLC
Steve Largent, President/CEO, CTIA-The Wireless Association
Jessica Marventano, Senior VP, Clear Channel Communications
Bill Bailey, Senior VP, Regulatory and Government Affairs, XM Radio.
Jack Valenti, former President,Motion Picture Association of America
David G. Kinney, CEO, PSVratings, Inc.
Jim Dyke, Executive Director, TV Watch
Tim Winter, Executive Director, Parents Television Council
Brent Bozell, President, Parents Television Council
Roberta Combs, President, Christian Coalition of America
Doug Lowenstein, President, Entertainment Software Association
Joey Pantoliano, Co-President, The Creative Coalition
Ed Merlis, Senior VP for Government and Regulatory Affairs, United States Telephone Association
Jim Steyer, Chief Executive Officer, Common Sense Media
