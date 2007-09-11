C-SPAN to Air Super Bowl Oral Argument Wednesday

C-SPAN will not air the audio from oral arguments in the Super Bowl halftime show indecency-fine challenge until Wednesday at 8 p.m., and then on C-SPAN2 rather than the mother ship.

A C-SPAN spokesman cited the continuing coverage obligation surrounding the testimony of Gen. David Petraeus before Congress on the progress of the Iraq war.

But the cable network is already streaming the audio online.

The Third Circuit Court in Philadelphia finished hearing oral arguments in the case at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and had told C-SPAN that it would get the audio to it sometime Wednesday.

Initially, C-SPAN was planning to air it on C-SPAN2 Tuesday night.