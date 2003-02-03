BYU issues soft-money report

Soft-money spending in 2002 set a record for a midterm election as Republican

and Democratic parties doubled their take, according to a report that was issued

Monday by Brigham Young University's Center for the Study of Elections and

Democracy.

The report, "The Last Hurrah? Soft Money and Issue Advocacy in the 2002

Congressional Elections," found a significant shift in campaign expenditures

toward get-out-the-vote and ground-war activities.