BYU issues soft-money report
Soft-money spending in 2002 set a record for a midterm election as Republican
and Democratic parties doubled their take, according to a report that was issued
Monday by Brigham Young University's Center for the Study of Elections and
Democracy.
The report, "The Last Hurrah? Soft Money and Issue Advocacy in the 2002
Congressional Elections," found a significant shift in campaign expenditures
toward get-out-the-vote and ground-war activities.
