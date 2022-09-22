Byron Allen’s theGrio To Premiere ‘Masters of the Game’ Sept. 30
Series hosted by Touré
Byron Allen’s theGrio said it plans to launch a new series, Masters of the Game, on Sept. 30.
The series is hosted by journalist Touré, who interviews high achievers, asking about their path to success.
The first guests on the show are tennis player Frances Tiafoe and Jennifer King, the first Black female NFL coach.
Future guests include Tyler Perry, Debbie Allen and Doc Rivers.
“I’m honored that theGrio has given me this opportunity to talk to the most successful Black people around and to help us all learn from their brilliance. Our conversations will tell us how they became masters of the game,” said Touré. “After doing interviews for over 25 years, these are some of the biggest ones I have ever done. I'm looking forward to sharing these conversations with our audience.”
The show is executive produced by Kash Alexander and producer/director is Christina Faith. ■
