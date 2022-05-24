Byron Allen's theGrio Launches Black Podcast Network

TheGrio, Allen Media Group’s Black focused digital news platform, plans to launch theGrio Black Podcast Network.

The network’s first podcast, Dear Culture with Panama Jackson, is set to have its debut May 26 and there are six more podcasts set to premiere over the summer and fall.

“I am proud to launch theGrio’s Black Podcast Network. Black podcast listeners are growing faster than any other demographic,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “TheGrio will match that demand by releasing the best original and aggregated podcast content. This will be the number one destination for curated global podcast content as theGrio continues to make positive history.”

Dear Culture with Panama Jack looks at cultural topics such as: Which Jackson sibling — Michael or Janet — had the best album? What’s the Blackest song of all time?

Upcoming pods include TheGrio Daily with Michael Harriot debuting June 20; Blackest Questions with Christina Greer starting in July; Acting Up with Cortney Wills returning in July; Writing Black with Maiysha Kai launching in August; Being Black, the 80s with Touré debuting in September; That’s the Point with Natasha Alford coming in September; and Black Backstage with Touré arriving in October.

The podcasts can be accessed through theGrio’s new mobile app and other podcast platforms.

Additional podcasts are in the works, the company said.

“TheGrio is dedicated to amplifying Black culture and providing our audience with new and exciting content on all platforms,” said Geraldine Moriba, senior VP of news and entertainment for theGrio. “Our ambitious plan for the Black Podcast Network is to be the primary source and first choice for dynamic, thought-provoking daily conversation for global Black audiences. We are delighted to present this first collection of original new podcasts to provide our audience access to the new torch-bearers and storytellers driving today’s crucial conversations.” ■