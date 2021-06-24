Byron Allen’s Local Now Adds Demand Africa, Quest TV, QVC, HSN

Local Now, the free, ad-supported streaming service from Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, said it added Demand Africa, QVC, HSN and several networks from Quincy Jones’ Qwest TV to its channel lineup.

“We’re proud to continue the mission of our free-streaming service Local Now of providing a channel for every interest, in every market,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. “We’re thrilled to announce that QVC, HSN, Demand Africa and Quincy Jones’ Qwest TV are joining Local Now and further expanding our free content offerings in the areas of shopping, travel, lifestyle, music and entertainment.”

The Qwest channels are Qwest TV Mix, featuring electronic, hip-hop, folks and indie music, Qwest Jazz & Beyond, with jazz, blues, funk, soul and global music, and Qwest Classical, providing classic music, opera and ballet.

Demand Africa offers a collection of Pan-African TV shows, series soap and movies.

HSN and QVC are home shopping channels.

Local Now offer a tier of more than 30 original channels spanning family, comedy, horror, news and other genres.