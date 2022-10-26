Byron Allen's HBCU Go Gets Media Rights To New HBCU Hoops League

HBCU Go, Allen Media Group’s streaming platform serving the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, said it reached a distribution agreement with the HBCU Basketball Association, a new professional league starting play in spring 2023.

The agreement gives HBCU Go cable, linear, streaming, broadcast, VOD and pay-per-view rights to HBCU BA events.

The HBCU Basketball Association is recruiting athletes who played for HBCU schools or are currently enrolled. It aims to give them “A League of Our Own” where they can play and prepare to try out for the NBA or international leagues.

“HBCU GO is dedicated to producing stellar content and extending our lens and our voices to showcase the best that HBCUs have to offer,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We are proud to give a home to the HBCU Basketball Association and to highlight a new generation of phenomenal athletes.”

The HBCU Basketball Association plans to start out with six teams based in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

“The HBCU BA is extremely grateful for this partnership,” said Kimberly Meadows Clark, founder of the HBCU Basketball Association. “For years, HBCUs have desired to be a part of major networks, programming, leagues, and more. Now through our business relationship with HBCU GO, the HGCU BA will continue to create space for our legacy and culture to be recognized. I thank Byron Allen, Clinton Evans, and Curtis Symonds for seeing our vision and helping to bring it to life.” ■