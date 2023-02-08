Byron Allen‘s ’Comedy and Music Superfest‘ To Be Broadcast on NBC
Performers include: Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Tommy Davidson, John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton and Earth Wind & Fire
Allen Media Group said Byron Allen Presents The Comedy and Music Superfest will air on NBC in primetime on February 11, the day before Super Bowl LVII.
Allen will co-host the two-hour special.
Musical performers include John Legend, Gladys Knight, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton and Earth Wind & Fire. Providing the laughs are Kenan Thompson, Cedric The Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Jon Lovitz, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Owen, Tommy Davidson, Dane Cook and Gabriel Iglesias.
“It’s time to bring superstars back to prime-time network television on a regular basis,” said Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of AMG. “Celebrating and amplifying iconic comedy and musical entertainers is from the golden age of television, and long overdue for the whole family to enjoy together.”
The special was taped at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in front of a live audience.
Byron Allen Presents The Comedy and Music Superfest is co-produced by Allen Media Group and Backhand Productions. Allen, Carolyn Folks, Jennifer Lucas, Jeff Atlas and Michelle Willrich are executive producers.
Rickey Minor serves as musical director. ■
