Byron Allen To Be Honored At Harvard Business School
Media mogul gets inaugural Legendary Honor
Media mogul Byron Allen is being honored this weekend at the Harvard Business School’s African American Student Union at the H. Naylor Fitzhugh Conference, which recognizes the contribution of African American business leaders.
Allen will receive the inaugural Legendary Honor, presented by Gravy, a community driven education and investment platform.
"I’m deeply humbled to receive the inaugural Legendary Honor from some of America’s best and brightest leaders during this historic weekend for African American business,” said Byron Allen. “This honor is particularly special because of Gravy’s mission of inspiring and empowering generational wealth, a critical issue to address within our underrepresented communities."
At the event, American Express sponsored a VIP reception.
"Mr. Allen has transformed the media industry and is a trailblazer addressing critical issues regarding African American economic inclusion, and he is the perfect candidate for Gravy’s inaugural Legendary Honor," said conference co-chairs Lauren Thomas, Quintin Haynes, and Temi Olonilua in a joint statement. ■
