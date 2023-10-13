Byron Allen Honored at UCLA Neurosurgery Event
Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jay Leno, Howie Mandel and Smokey Robinson attend
Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, was honored with the 2023 UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Award on Wednesday.
The event was emceed by Howie Mandel at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
The award was presented to Allen by DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. Smokey Robinson and Jay Leno performed.
The Visionary Ball brings together patients, philanthropists, physicians, business leaders and community partners to support and raise funds for the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.