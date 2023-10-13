Byron Allen Honored at UCLA Neurosurgery Event

Byron Allen (c.) with (from l.) Jeffrey Katzenberg, Smokey Robinson, Howie Mandel and Jay Leno.

Byron Allen, founder and CEO of Allen Media Group, was honored with the 2023 UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Award on Wednesday.

The event was emceed by Howie Mandel at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The award was presented to Allen by DreamWorks founder Jeffrey Katzenberg. Smokey Robinson and Jay Leno performed.

The Visionary Ball brings together patients, philanthropists, physicians, business leaders and community partners to support and raise funds for the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery.