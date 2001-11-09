Byron Allen doing talk show for troops
Byron Allen is looking to do what he can for America's troops.
Allen's CF Entertainment has struck a deal with American Forces Radio and Television Service to distribute one-hour talk show Entertainers with Byron Allen to military personnel in over 175 countries.
"As a show of support for our U.S. troops abroad, celebrities will have a chance to send their best wishes to our women and men in uniform," says Allen.
Celebrities lined up to speak to the troops include Bruce Willis, Ben Stiller, Billy Crystal and Drew Barrymore.
- Joe Schlosser
