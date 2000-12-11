Bye to the Chief
Maybe you think it's just the end of the Clinton Administration. But, for CBS, the Dec. 27 broadcast of the The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts
is the last one at which Bill
and Hillary Clinton
will have the center booth at Kennedy Center, where they've sat for the past eight years The show ends with a retrospective from the previous shows (only President Reagan
has presided over as many). This year, the Kennedy Center awards go to Mikhail Baryshnikov, Chuck Berry, Placido Domingo, Clint Eastwood
and Angela Lansbury, but of course television-savvy viewers will spot CBS execs like Les Moonves
and Mel Karmazin
in the good seats. Used to be television wasn't technically rated during Christmas week. It is now, and this upscale special sets no Nielsen records, but it's probably the classiest thing on the tube all year long.
