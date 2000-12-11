Bye to the Chief

Maybe you think it's just the end of the Clinton Administration. But, for CBS, the Dec. 27 broadcast of the The Kennedy Center Honors: A Celebration of the Performing Arts

is the last one at which Bill

and Hillary Clinton

will have the center booth at Kennedy Center, where they've sat for the past eight years The show ends with a retrospective from the previous shows (only President Reagan

has presided over as many). This year, the Kennedy Center awards go to Mikhail Baryshnikov, Chuck Berry, Placido Domingo, Clint Eastwood

and Angela Lansbury, but of course television-savvy viewers will spot CBS execs like Les Moonves

and Mel Karmazin

in the good seats. Used to be television wasn't technically rated during Christmas week. It is now, and this upscale special sets no Nielsen records, but it's probably the classiest thing on the tube all year long.