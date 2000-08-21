Bye, bye to American High

Fox's reality summer series American High was a critical success, but after two weeks it wasn't pulling in Survivor-like numbers, and network executives quickly pulled the plug.

The 20th Century Fox-produced reality series averaged 3.5 million viewers in the Wednesday 9-10 p.m. block in its final outing (Aug. 9), according to Nielsen Media Research. FOX has scheduled repeats of Futurama in its place for the remainder of the summer.