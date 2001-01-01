BVI jams on hard Rock spots

Miami post-production house Broadcast Video Inc. has completed creative editorial on a series of commercials for Hard Rock Cafe International. The spots, produced by Planet Films and Fry Hammond Barr Advertising, Orlando, were transferred in BVI's new multiresolution Sony FVS Vialta telecine suite with da Vinci 2K Color Corrector. They were then offline edited on an Avid Media Composer and finished on an Avid/DS system before the final tape-to-tape transfer.