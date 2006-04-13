Buzz Returns to CBS Stations
By Jim Benson
Emmis Communications Corp. and ACME Communications have inked a renewal deal for the CBS Television Stations to continue to carry the morning news program, The Daily Buzz, on eight of its stations.
The pact extends a partnership covering CBS-owned WUPA Atlanta, WKBD Detroit, KTXA Dallas, KSTW Seattle, WTOG Tampa, WGNT Norfolk, Va., WUPL New Orleans and WLWC Providence, RI.
The Daily Buzz is cleared in 138 markets covering more than 39% of the country.
