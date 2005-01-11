Buzz Adds Two

ACME Communications Inc.’s morning news show, The Daily Buzz, has been picked up by two more affiliates of The WB Television Network: Winston Broadcasting Network Inc.’s WBNX Cleveland and Granite Broadcasting Corp.’s KBWB San Francisco.

That brings the show’s total clearance to 136 stations in samaller markets, covering 36.2% of the U.S.

The Daily Buzz, which offers stations a young, hip alternative to network news, has been on the air since September 16, 2002.

The show is a joint venture of Acme Broadcasting and Emmis Communications. Acme's owner, Jamie Kellner, was founder of The WB.