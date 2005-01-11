Buzz Adds Two
ACME Communications Inc.’s morning news show, The Daily Buzz, has been picked up by two more affiliates of The WB Television Network: Winston Broadcasting Network Inc.’s WBNX Cleveland and Granite Broadcasting Corp.’s KBWB San Francisco.
That brings the show’s total clearance to 136 stations in samaller markets, covering 36.2% of the U.S.
The Daily Buzz, which offers stations a young, hip alternative to network news, has been on the air since September 16, 2002.
The show is a joint venture of Acme Broadcasting and Emmis Communications. Acme's owner, Jamie Kellner, was founder of The WB.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.