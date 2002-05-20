Buys of our lives
You're watching Days of Our Lives one
afternoon and you say to yourself, 'That Phillip is certainly a hunk, and his
computer is kinda sexy, too. I wish I had one just like it.' Well, now you can.
Starting this summer, fans of NBC's Days and Passions can
purchase computers, apparel, jewelry and other products seen in the two soaps
courtesy of ShopNBC, the home shopping network 40 percent owned by NBC and
parent General Electric Co.
The products will be written into the soaps, then sold every other Saturday
afternoon on ShopNBC's Soap Style, set to debut in mid-July.
In addition to product pitches, the show will feature interviews with soap
stars, behind-the-scenes footage, bloopers, previews, trivia and contests.
Viewers will also be able to purchase the items at ShopNBC.com and NBC.com .
As part of their deal, NBC has agreed to run promos for Soap Style, while ShopNBC does the same for the two
soaps.
