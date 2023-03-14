Buying Agency Mediahub Taps Unruly as a Preferred Supply-Side Platform

Media-buying agency MediaHub, part of IPG, said it selected Unruly as a preferred supply-side platform.

(Image credit: Unruly)

Unruly, part of Tremor International, specializes in connected TV. It prioritizes direct publisher relationships and lets advertisers take advantage of curated private marketplaces, providing greater transparency.

“Mediahub is excited to formalize our preferred partnership with Unruly. Having worked closely together already, we know Unruly brings our clients valuable inventory across multiple channels, including CTV, as well mobile and web for video and display,” Phelan Pullen, senior of VP programmatic at Mediahub, said. “Unruly’s supply is complemented with unique direct publisher inventory sources, access to ACR and content-level data, and in-house creative studio capabilities to build custom assets — all of which enables our clients to efficiently activate at scale.”

Clients also get access to Unruly’s in-house creative services to optimize messaging for specific formats and distribution channels.

“Unruly provides more value to advertising campaigns across every element of the supply chain, from creating opportunities for targeted reach and prioritizing direct relationships with publishers, all the way to optimizing the creative on that supply to perform programmatically,” Unruly chief revenue officer Steve Sottile said. “Agencies like Mediahub are capitalizing on these specialized offerings to reinvent how advertisers reach consumers and how they measure success.” ■