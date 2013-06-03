Buterbaugh Named WXIN-WTTV Sales Director

Susan Buterbaugh has been named director of sales at Tribune's WXIN-WTTV

Indianapolis. She starts June 17 and reports to Larry Delia, vice

president and general manager. Buterbaugh comes from Tribune's WPMT

Harrisburg, where she has been general sales manager since 2010.

Delia was WPMT general manager from 2008 to 2011.

"I'm

delighted to have Susan lead the sales effort for our two outstanding

stations," says Delia. "Both FOX59 and Channel 4 have been ratings and

revenue leaders in the market and I'm confident Susan's leadership and

innovation will make our outstanding sales force even stronger."

Starting as an account executive in 2003, Buterbaugh was named local sales manager in 2008, then general sales manager in 2010.

"I

am thrilled for the opportunity to join such an outstanding group of

broadcasters at Fox59 and Channel 4," says Buterbaugh. "The reputation

for excellence is well known and I am eager to work with such a

dedicated team and to continue to build on its success."