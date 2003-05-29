Trending

Buster from Boston

By

Major PBS producer WGBH-TV Boston, Marc Brown Studios and Cinar are teaming
to produce a spinoff of their educational PBS series, Arthur.

Postcards from Buster, featuring Arthur's best pal, will debut
weekdays on PBS starting in fall 2004.

The show follows Buster as he travels with his airline pilot father, keeping
his friends apprised of his journey via video
"postcards."