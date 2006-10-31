Business and Financial Reporting Emmy Nominees Announced
The National Television Academy announced the nominations for the Business and Financial Reporting Emmy Awards today. During the event, which will be held on December 7th at the Rainbow Room in New York City, Wall Street Journal reporter Paul Steiger will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
For a full list of this year's nominees, click here.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.