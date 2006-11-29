Business and Financial Emmys To Be Webcast Live

In an announcement made by Peter Price, the President and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the Business and Financial Reporting Emmys will be webcast live thanks to web-based global internet network Worldwide TV.

The event is being held in the Rainbow Room in New York City on Thursday, December 7, 2006. The webcast, which begins at 12 p.m. ET will stream the entire event--which includes the presentation of Emmy Awards in seven categories--and will available to view for one year following the event.

Go to www.tvworldwide.com to watch the event.