Bush would give FCC $33M raise
Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell will get an
additional $33 million to run the agency if the White House's budget
recommendation is approved by Congress.
That's a big if, however, because the FCC rarely gets as much money as the
White House proposes.
The Bush administration has recommended a budget of $278 million for the FCC,
with $248 million of that coming from regulatory fees.
Last year, Congress appropriated $245 million for the agency -- down from the
president's request of $249 million, but a $15 million increase from fiscal-year
2001.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.