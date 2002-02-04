Bush would give FCC $33M raise

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell will get an

additional $33 million to run the agency if the White House's budget

recommendation is approved by Congress.

That's a big if, however, because the FCC rarely gets as much money as the

White House proposes.

The Bush administration has recommended a budget of $278 million for the FCC,

with $248 million of that coming from regulatory fees.

Last year, Congress appropriated $245 million for the agency -- down from the

president's request of $249 million, but a $15 million increase from fiscal-year

2001.