Bush would give FCC $33M raise

Federal Communications Commission chairman Michael Powell will get an
additional $33 million to run the agency if the White House's budget
recommendation is approved by Congress.

That's a big if, however, because the FCC rarely gets as much money as the
White House proposes.

The Bush administration has recommended a budget of $278 million for the FCC,
with $248 million of that coming from regulatory fees.

Last year, Congress appropriated $245 million for the agency -- down from the
president's request of $249 million, but a $15 million increase from fiscal-year
2001.