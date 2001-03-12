Bush wants to delay spectrum auctions

The Bush administration plans to send legislation to Capitol Hill in April that would move the statutory deadlines for analog spectrum auctions to 2004 for ch. 60-69 (currently Sept. 12, 2001) and to 2006 for ch. 52-59 (currently 2002), administration officials said last week. The legislation also would levy analog spectrum fees of $200 million per year starting in 2002, but House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) has said that proposal is "dead on arrival."