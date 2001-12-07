Bush urges radio Sept. 11 tribute
President Bush is asking radio stations to play 'The Star-Spangled Banner' at
8:46 a.m. EST Tuesday, Dec. 11, to recognize the three-month anniversary of the
terrorist attacks on the United States.
The president also asked radio stations in other countries to hold their own
memorials and play their own national efforts.
The National Association of Broadcasters is backing up Bush's request. 'We
encourage all stations to participate in this memorial to those who lost their
lives at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon,' NAB president Eddie Fritts
said.
Ceremonies will be held at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in
Pennsylvania to honor victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.
