Bush Team Makes $50M Ad Buy

Campaign managers for President Bush Monday announced a massive media buy pegged at $40 million-$50 million to begin airing March 4, one week after the Super Tuesday primaries.

The ads are expected to air in major metro markets in 18 states.

The Bush team is tapping its $100 million campaign treasury months before the election to reverse his slide in public opinion polls and to counter attacks by Democrats as they compete for primary victories.