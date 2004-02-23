Bush Team Makes $50M Ad Buy
Campaign managers for President Bush Monday announced a massive media buy pegged at $40 million-$50 million to begin airing March 4, one week after the Super Tuesday primaries.
The ads are expected to air in major metro markets in 18 states.
The Bush team is tapping its $100 million campaign treasury months before the election to reverse his slide in public opinion polls and to counter attacks by Democrats as they compete for primary victories.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.