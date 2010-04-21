Bush Takes Over KOLD Tucson

WFIE Evansville General Manager Debbie Bush is moving to Tucson to take over KOLD.

She starts tomorrow and replaces Jim Arnold, who is retiring.

KOLD is a Raycom-owned CBS affiliate; WFIE is part of Raycom

too.

Bush's hiring was previously reported in Inside

Tucson Business.

Bush came up on the news side, having been a news director

at KSHB Kansas City, according to Inside Tucson Business. She was a

reporter prior to moving up to management.

Tucson,

which is the No.66 DMA, has witnessed major GM turnover. Former Fox vet Bob Simone arrived

last fall to run Belo's duopoly. Former Tribune vet Bill Shaw was named

president and general manager at revenue-leading KVOA late last year,

succeeding the retiring Gary Nielsen.