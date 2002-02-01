Bush: Spud studs, not couch potatoes

While on tour promoting his volunteerism agenda, President George W. Bush

told audiences Thursday that America's enemies should not believe the country

has grown too soft 'watching too much daytime TV.'

'You know, the enemy hit us the other day, a while ago,' the president said

in Daytona Beach, Fla. 'They thought we were weak and materialistic and soft.

Instead, they have found a patient, determined, compassionate nation that stands

in the way of their efforts to spread evil.'

Bush's speeches over the past two days are a follow-up to his State of the

Union address Tuesday night, in which he implored Americans to give two years of

their time, or 3,000 hours, to volunteering.