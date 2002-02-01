Bush: Spud studs, not couch potatoes
While on tour promoting his volunteerism agenda, President George W. Bush
told audiences Thursday that America's enemies should not believe the country
has grown too soft 'watching too much daytime TV.'
'You know, the enemy hit us the other day, a while ago,' the president said
in Daytona Beach, Fla. 'They thought we were weak and materialistic and soft.
Instead, they have found a patient, determined, compassionate nation that stands
in the way of their efforts to spread evil.'
Bush's speeches over the past two days are a follow-up to his State of the
Union address Tuesday night, in which he implored Americans to give two years of
their time, or 3,000 hours, to volunteering.
