Bush speech sets Fox News record
Fox News Channel recorded its best-ever ratings Monday night for President
Bush's prime-time address.
During the 8 p.m. hour, Fox News attracted a stunning 7.6 million viewers for
the 15-minute speech and post-address analysis. The network notched a 6.0 rating
during the speech, climbing to a blistering 6.5 during the analysis, according
to Nielsen Media Research.
Cable News Network averaged 4.7 million viewers for the hour (a 3.8 rating
for the speech and post-analysis), and MSNBC collected 1.9 million viewers (1.6
rating during the address, 1.5 for remainder of the hour).
Fox News' most popular shows also boasted record marks. The O'Reilly
Factor, which came on at 9 p.m. EST, notched a 4.9 rating with 5.7 million
viewers and Hannity & Colmes grabbed a 3.6 rating and 3.9 million
viewers.
Fox News' record take Monday night followed a stellar ratings week. The
network averaged a 2.0 rating and 2.1 million viewers in prime time for the week
of March 10 through 16, according to Nielsen data from ABC Cable Networks.
Nickelodeon finished the week with a 1.8 rating and slightly higher
viewership, averaging 2.2 million viewers. Turner Network Television turned in a
1.8 average in prime time with 1.8 million viewers.
Disney Channel, Lifetime Television and USA Network each counted a 1.7
rating. Rounding out the top-10-rated networks were TBS Superstation (1.6
rating), Cartoon Network (1.5), CNN (1.4) and Sci Fi Channel
(1.3).
