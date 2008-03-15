Bush Says No to Fairness Doctrine

Speaking to the National Religious Broadcasters in Nashville, Tenn., President Bush vowed to repeal any bill that would reinstate the Fairness Doctrine. The doctrine, repealed in 1987, required broadcasters to air both sides of controversial issues.

Some liberal groups say that the elimination of the rule invented a forum for conservative talk hosts like Rush Limbaugh. Referring to those who want the rule back, Bush said, "By insisting on so-called balance, they want to silence those they don't agree with. The truth of the matter is, they know they cannot prevail in the public debate of ideas."