Bush Pushes for Spectrum

In a speech to the American Association of Community Colleges in Minneapolis Monday, President George W. Bush laid out his technology policy agenda, including calling for a permanent moratorium on taxes on high-speed Internet hookups (otherwise known as "broadband access"), and saying the administration was "acting aggressively to make additional spectrum available for wireless broadband," according to an executive summary released by the White House.

Bush's goal is to roll out universal, affordable broadband by 2007.

The FCC's plan to speed up the date for reclamation of analog spectrum for wireless and other technologies, which has been pushed recently by both FCC Chairman Michael Powell and Media Bureau Chief Ken Ferree, could be an important step toward advancing that goal.