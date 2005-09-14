Bush Pushes Back CSI: NY Debut

CBS is moving the premiere of CSI: NY to Wednesday night, Sept. 28, at 10 p.m. from Sept. 21 at the same time as it makes room for coverage Thursday night of President Bush's speech.

The premiere is actually being bumped by a repeat. A rerun of CSI: NY's two-hour season finale--directed by Quentin Tarrantino--had been scheduled for Thursday night at 9, when the President is scheduled to speak, and has now been moved to Sept. 21, at 9-11, replaced by a couple of repeats of CSI from approximately 9:25 to 11:25.

CBS plans to give the President a strong lead-in Sept. 15 with the season premiere of Survivor: Guatemala at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

