Bush nominates Adelstein to FCC

The White House late last Friday said it would nominate Democrat Jonathan

Adelstein, legislative assistant to Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.),

to the last seat on the Federal Communications Commission.

Adelstein will fill the rest of a five-year term that expires June 30, 2003,

and he will have to be renominated if he is to stay on another five years.

Commissioners whose terms expire can stay at the FCC through the end of the

next congressional year, however, meaning that Adelstein could stay at the

agency through the fall of 2004 even if the administration does not renominate

him.

Daschle said last November that he supported Adelstein for the spot, but

observers said the requisite security checks, the war in Afghanistan, the U.S.

economy and perhaps even the White House's ongoing legislative battles with

Daschle delayed the nomination.