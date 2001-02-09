Bush men want FCC women
Vexed at the prospect of a gender gap at the recast FCC, President Bush's transition team is determined to add a GOP woman to list of commissioner candidates, according to several sources familiar with the administration's search.
Adding a Republican woman to the panel virtually eliminates chances that both of the men once thought to be front runners for the two open GOP seats- Texas utility regulator Pat Wood and Bush campaign aide Kevin Martin-will be named to the commission.
The women topping the GOP list are said to be:
- Rebecca Armendariz, previously a Bush aide on the former Texas governor's policy staff specializing in telecommunications, Mexican border issues and military affairs. Armendariz currently is working with Martin on the telecommunications transition team.
- Janis Obuchowski, administrator for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration when President Bush's father was in the White House and also a former FCC staffer. Currently she runs an international communications consulting practice.
- Kathleen Arbernathy, lobbyist for Broadband Office and a former partner at Washington telecom law firm Wilkinson, Barker, Knauer. She also was a lobbyist for U.S. West and an adviser to former FCC Chairman James Quello.
- Bill McConnell
