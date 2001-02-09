Bush men want FCC women

Vexed at the prospect of a gender gap at the recast FCC, President Bush's transition team is determined to add a GOP woman to list of commissioner candidates, according to several sources familiar with the administration's search.

Adding a Republican woman to the panel virtually eliminates chances that both of the men once thought to be front runners for the two open GOP seats- Texas utility regulator Pat Wood and Bush campaign aide Kevin Martin-will be named to the commission.

The women topping the GOP list are said to be:

Rebecca Armendariz, previously a Bush aide on the former Texas governor's policy staff specializing in telecommunications, Mexican border issues and military affairs. Armendariz currently is working with Martin on the telecommunications transition team.

Janis Obuchowski, administrator for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration when President Bush's father was in the White House and also a former FCC staffer. Currently she runs an international communications consulting practice.