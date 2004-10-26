Bush, Kerry Talk Sports

It was too late to get a comment on how Black Entertainment Television felt about it, but only hours after the annoucement that President George W. Bush and Democratic presidential nominee Sen. John Kerry (D-Mass.) would be appearing on Univision's Sabado Gigante variety show Oct. 30 came word that the two will appear on ESPN's SportsCenter Oct. 31.

The Bush interview was conducted Oct. 27 at the White House, and OCt. 15 in Milwaukee on the campaign trail with Kerry.

The candidates will talk about their love of sports and its impact on their lives.