Bush, Kennedy (The Ladies) Meet the Press Together
First Lady Laura Bush and Caroline Kennedy, two women representing two political families, appeared together during a special holiday conversation on teaching, patriotism, volunteerism and life in the political spotlight on Sunday's edition of Meet the Press with Tim Russert.
NBC said it marked the first time the two women have ever appeared together in public.
