Bush Interview Rates in Key States

The appearance of President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush on Dr. Phil Wednesday may have paid off in a couple of key swing states.

The show hit new-season highs in two key battleground states. The syndicated talker's Wednesday broadcast scored a whopping 10.3/29 in Dayton, Ohio (no Republican, they keep telling us, has ever lost Ohio and won the presidency). That was up 27% from its year-ago time period average. In Jacksonville, Fla., the show did a 7.8/10, up 20% over its year-ago time period performance.

The taped interview between the First Couple and Dr. Phil and his wife, Robin, which dealt with parenting issues, also drew season highs in Richmond, Va. (7.2/20) and St. Louis (7.1/18).

Democratic challenger John Kerry and wife, Teresa, are scheduled to appear on the show Wednesday, Oct. 6.