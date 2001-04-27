Bush Extending Powell's FCC Term

In case anyone doubted whether President Bush wants to make major changes in

media regulation, he plans to immediately extend Michael Powell's term as FCC

chairman until 2007.

The White House said late Friday that Bush will nominate powell to an

additional term that would extend five years past the 2002 expiration of his

current term.

Powell is loved by media moguls because he supports easing or eliminating

limits on ownership of TV stations and cable systems. He further does not talk

much about media company's responsibilities in exchange for the licenses they

receive from the federal government.