Bush Extending Powell's FCC Term
In case anyone doubted whether President Bush wants to make major changes in
media regulation, he plans to immediately extend Michael Powell's term as FCC
chairman until 2007.
The White House said late Friday that Bush will nominate powell to an
additional term that would extend five years past the 2002 expiration of his
current term.
Powell is loved by media moguls because he supports easing or eliminating
limits on ownership of TV stations and cable systems. He further does not talk
much about media company's responsibilities in exchange for the licenses they
receive from the federal government.
