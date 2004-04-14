Bush Does Big Numbers for Fox

Fox News Channel trounced its cable news competitors in the ratings for President Bush's news conference Tuesday night. Fox attracted 5.16 million viewers, compared to 1.74 million for CNN and 867,000 for MSNBC.

Fox's delivery of 1.94 million adults 25-54 years old was bigger than CNN's total audience for the coverage, which ran from 8:30 p.m. ET to 9:30 p.m. ET.

The broadcast networks, as would be expected, attracted much larger crowds. NBC News' coverage drew 9.75 million viewers, based on preliminary numbers from fast-affiliate Nielsen ratings. CBS News'coverage drew 8.66 million viewers, while ABC News posted 8.59 million viewers.

Fox TV drew 7.13 million viewers. Of course, it was using the Fox News Feed. So, looked at in another way, the Fox News feed drew 12.29 million viewers on broadcast and cable, far more than any other news outlet.

