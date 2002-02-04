Bush: Delay spectrum auctions, issue fees

The Bush administration has once again proposed delaying auctions of

analog-TV spectrum, hoping that a postponement would increase revenues from

those auctions by $6.7 billion, according to the federal budget plan released

Monday.

The administration said it expects auctions of channels 60 through 69 (747

megahertz through 767 MHz and 777 MHz through 792 MHz) and channels 52 through

59 (698 MHz through 746 MHz) to raise more than $25 billion for federal coffers

over the next five years.

Still, revenue expectations for spectrum auctions have dropped. Last year,

the administration told Congress it expected delaying the auctions to raise an

additional $7.5 billion.

The administration said it will send related legislation to Capitol Hill for

Congress to approve.

The Federal Communications Commission was supposed to auction channels 60

through 69 last September, but the auctions have been delayed five times at the

request of involved industries, which said their business plans weren't

ready.

Two weeks ago, the FCC assigned June 19 to auction the three chunks of

spectrum.

The administration is also proposing that analog broadcasters pay $500

million in fees annually to lease their spectrum starting in 2007.

That practice would continue until broadcasters gave their analog spectrum

back to the government.

Last year, the administration recommended that broadcasters together pay a

total of $200 million annually in fees starting in 2002.

Broadcasters referred to such a fee as a tax, saying it would only hurt the

transition to digital television. Instead, they want the administration to

support their efforts to get legislative help with the transition.

'What the administration fails to acknowledge is that broadcasters are the

only participants in the digital-television transition making real progress,'

National Association of Broadcasters spokesman Dennis Wharton said.

'To speed this transition along, cable must carry signals of broadcasters and

DTV sets must have access to local broadcast channels,' he added.

Finally, part of legislation the administration will propose also would

'establish a framework for the FCC to develop regulations that promote clearing

the spectrum in television channels 60 through 69 for new wireless services in

an effective and equitable manner.'

Last September, the FCC approved a spectrum-clearing plan, proposed by Paxson

Communications Corp., that would allow broadcasters to accept buyouts from

wireless companies and others that wanted broadcasters to clear the spectrum

more quickly.

If Congress were to approve such a bill, Paxson's plan

would become law, which is more irrefutable than FCC rules.

The president proposed a similar bill last year, but it didn't gain any

traction in Congress. House Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin

(R-La.) pronounced the proposal 'dead on arrival.'

This year, Tauzin and other members have been working with an industry

coalition to try to spur the transition.

'The president's budget assumes that the transition to digital is going to

fail, and we don't necessarily believe that,' Tauzin spokesman Ken Johnson

said.

'We're making good progress on our discussions with all of the affected

industries, and we are hoping to have a game plan in place in the near future,'

he added. 'We're in the process of trying to set up another digital-TV

roundtable for later this month.'