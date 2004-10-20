Bush Declines BET Interview

President George W. Bush has declined an invitation to appear on Black Entertainment Television to discuss issues relevant to the African-American community, but the cable network isn't taking no for an answer.

Founder and CEO Robert Johnson has sent letters to to key black Bush supporters and administration members, including Secretary of State Colin Powell, Secretary of Education Rod Paige and National Security Adviser Condoleeza Rice, asking that they intervene to convince the President to make the time.

BET extended the invitation to both presidential candidates over a month ago. John Kerry was interviewed Oct. 7, but the White House had not responded until Tuesday, when, according to BET, the answer was that the President didn't have the time in his schedule, but that BET could approach him again "after the election."

"To decline this opportunity does not send a very positive signal to African Americans with just 14 days left before the election."