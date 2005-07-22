Bush Creates International Piracy Czar

President George W. Bush has created a new position in the Commerce Department to oversee the battle against international theft of intellectual property.

Chris Israel, Deputy Chief of Staff for Commerce Secretary Carlos Gutierrez and formerly an executive at Time Warner, will become the new coordinator of international intellectual property enforcement.

He will work with other agencies, supervising efforts to fight billions of dollars in theft. Commerce estimates that 90% of the movies and music sold in China are pirated, and nearly 7% of all goods in the global marketplace.

Israel's Office of the Coordinator for International Intellectual Property Enforcement will be based at Commerce and budgeted at $2 million through September 2006.

