Bush Cites PBS Doc in Monumental Decision

President Bush said Thursday: "I'd like to thank Jean-Michel Cousteau for making an important movie. I hope when folks see this movie they'll understand the decision I made when they see it."

That was according to a PBS executive in attendance, who had a rooting interest in the decision. That decision was to designate the Northwest Hawaiian Island Marine Reserve a national monument, making it the largest single conservation area in U.S. history and the largest marine conservation area in the world.

Bush was speaking at a White House signing ceremony--he also signed the indecency fine--boost bill--for the proclamation designating the preserve.

The PBS rooting interest was because the "movie" Bush was referring to was PBS' "Voyage To Kure," part of Cousteau's Ocean Adventure series, produced by KQED San Francisco, which clearly influenced Bush's decision.

The president saw the episode at a White House screening April 5 along with Cousteau and John Boland, PBS' new digital guru, otherwise known as chief content officer.

The new series, which launched in April with the "Voyage to Kure," resumes July 12 with "Sharks at Risk."

