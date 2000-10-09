Bush bash quashed

A brief blackout of a Rosie O'Donnell comment on George W. Bush's education policy last Tuesday was inadvertent and not an attempt to censor the outspoken liberal talk host, said WTVT(TV) Tampa.

The temporary silencing of O'Donnell just as she was about to criticize the Republican presidential nominee on vouchers was due to a control-room mistake, said Brian Fields, director of research and programming. Fans who wanted to know Rosie's opinion could catch up on it on several newscasts later that day.

